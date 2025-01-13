Clear
At least 100 illegal miners have died while trapped in a South African mine, group says

By AP News

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 100 people who were mining illegally in an abandoned gold mine in South Africa have died after being trapped deep underground for months while police tried to get them out, a group representing the miners said Monday.

Sabelo Mnguni, a spokesman for the Mining Affected Communities United in Action Group told The Associated Press that a cellphone sent to the surface with some rescued miners on Friday had two videos on it showing dozens of bodies underground wrapped in plastic.

Mnguni said “a minimum” of 100 men had died in the mine in North West province where police first launched an operation in November to force the miners out. They were suspected to have died of starvation or dehydration, Mnguni said. He said 18 bodies have been brought out since Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig. Sebata Mokgwabone said they were still verifying information on how many bodies had been recovered and how many survivors brought out after starting a new rescue operation on Monday.

