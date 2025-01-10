Militants inflict heavy losses on Benin’s armed forces in an attack in the north

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — Militants inflicted heavy losses on Benin’s armed forces during an attack this week on a fortified military post in the north of the country, the military said in a statement.

Col. Faizou Gomina, the national guard chief of staff, said in the statement that the attack took place on Wednesday and offered his condolences to victims, without naming the attackers or giving the number of casualties.

“We have been dealt a very hard blow but we will not give in,” he said.

While no group has taken responsibility for the attack, Benin has for years faced spillover violence in its north from Burkina Faso and Niger in their battle against Islamic extremist groups.

The tri-border area has long been a hotbed for extremist violence, primarily concentrated around the W-Arly-Pendjari Complex. This large national park spills over into all three countries and has become a launching pad for cross-border attacks by militants.

By VIRGILE AHISSOU and WILSON MCMAKIN

Associated Press