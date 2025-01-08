Gunshots are heard near Chad’s presidential palace. Foreign minister says it’s under control View Photo

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Multiple gunshots were heard near the presidential palace in Chad’s capital Wednesday evening, residents said, while the African country’s foreign minister said soldiers were defending the president and the situation was under control.

The gunshots rang out for several minutes near the presidential compound in N’Djamena, said Zakaria Daoud, a resident who lives in the area. The gunshots raised fears about the country’s security in a region where coups are rampant.

It wasn’t clear where the gunfire was coming from. Videos that appear to be from the area showed military vehicles and heavily armed soldiers on the streets and within the presidential palace.

“The situation is completely under control, there is no fear,” Foreign Affairs Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said while surrounded by soldiers in a Facebook live broadcast shot inside what appeared to be a quiet presidential palace.

“We are here to defend our president,” Koulamallah added.

The gunfire was reported about a week after the African nation held parliamentary elections that were supposed to help restore democracy, but which the main opposition boycotted. Results have not yet been announced, and analysts have said they expect the polling to help President Mahamat Deby Itno consolidate his grip on power.

Deby Itno seized power as military ruler after his father, who spent three decades in power, was killed fighting rebels in 2021. Deby Itno won a presidential election last year that international observers have said was not a credible ballot.

Associated Press