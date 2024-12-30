23 Congolese soldiers face the death penalty or prison for alleged desertion or other crimes

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 23 Congolese soldiers are facing the death penalty or 10 to 20 years in prison following their arraignment on Monday for alleged rape, desertion and other crimes amid the fighting in the country’s conflict-battered east, according to Congo’s army.

The soldiers were brought before a military court in Butembo territory in North Kivu province, according to army spokesman Lt. Col. MaK Hazukay. Security forces have been fighting more than 120 rebel groups in the mineral-rich region for years.

Congo lifted a more than 20-year moratorium on the death penalty in March, a decision criticized by rights activists. In May, eight soldiers were sentenced to death for fleeing the battlefield, and in July, 25 soldiers were convicted of similar offences. None of them is known to have been executed.

Ten of the soldiers arraigned on Monday are being prosecuted for desertion, which carries the death penalty, while others face charges of misusing military weapons, disobedience, robbery and rape, the army spokesman told The Associated Press.

Eastern Congo, bordering Rwanda and Uganda, has long struggled with armed violence as rebels fight for power, land and mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities.

Among the most active rebel groups in the region is the M23, which the United Nations and Congo’s government say is supported with weapons and troops by Rwanda. Rwanda has denied involvement in the conflict that has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with more than 7 million people displaced.

Meanwhile, six people were killed Sunday night in an attack by the Islamic State group-linked Allied Democratic Forces in the eastern Beni territory, according to Kambale Jean-de-Dieu Kibwana, the deputy mayor.

The attacks in the region have intensified, locals have said, with frequent clashes recorded between rebels and Congolese forces. Many people in the area have been displaced multiple times.

Associated Press journalist Justin Kabumba contributed from Goma, Congo.

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE

Associated Press