Truck hits van carrying Polish tourists in Kenya, killing 2

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two Polish tourists have died and two others, along with their Kenyan guide, were badly injured after their vehicle was involved in a collision on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, police in Kenya said Wednesday.

The five were in a van traveling from the coastal city of Mombasa to the capital, Nairobi on Wednesday morning when a truck hit their vehicle.

Two of the tourists, both men, were killed. The other two, the men’s female partners, were seriously injured, with one in a critical condition, and rushed to the hospital, police said.

The guide was also injured in the deadly collision.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and the driver of the truck, who escaped from the scene, has since gone into hiding.

“An investigation has been opened to establish how the accident happened,” police spokesperson Resila Onyango said.

The Nairobi-Mombasa highway is one of the most dangerous major roads in the country.

Police on Tuesday revealed that the number of crashes was on the rise with 4,282 people killed between January and November this year.

A total of 21,620 road crashes were reported between January and November. The National Transport and Safety Authority attributed the crashes to vehicle malfunction, drivers losing control and dangerous driving incidents.