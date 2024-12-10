A Zambian court rules former leader Lungu can’t run for president again in 2026

A Zambian court rules former leader Lungu can’t run for president again in 2026 View Photo

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s Constitutional Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that former President Edgar Lungu was barred from contesting the 2026 election because he has already served the maximum two terms.

The court ruled that Lungu’s period as president of the southern African nation between 2015 and 2016 after Michael Sata died in office counted as a full term. Lungu won election for a second term from 2016 to 2021.

Lungu announced a political comeback last year and aimed to challenge current President Hakainde Hichilema in the next general election.

Their rivalry meant the court case drew widespread attention in Zambia, and the ruling by a seven-judge panel was broadcast live on state television and radio.

Lungu lost to Hichilema in the 2021 election. Tuesday’s ruling effectively meant he shouldn’t have been able to run in that election.

The case has been entangled in allegations of judicial interference after Hichilema fired three judges from the court who had ruled in Lungu’s favor in a previous case related to the 2016 election.

Lungu said in a statement that Tuesday’s verdict was steered by “the hands of political manipulation.”

Lungu, 68, faced allegations of corruption while in office, and his wife and other family members are facing graft charges in court. He has cast those as an attempt by Hichilema’s administration to blunt his political prospects.

The vice president of Lungu’s party asserted that the former leader was “not concerned” by the court decision and would continue to campaign and be the party’s presidential candidate in 2026.

Zambia is one of the world’s biggest copper producers but has been badly impacted by a region-wide drought that has destroyed crops and left millions at risk of hunger.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

By JACOB ZIMBA

Associated Press