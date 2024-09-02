Gunfire heard in Congo’s main prison in Kinshasa during an attempted jailbreak

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Heavy gunfire rang out early Monday morning from Congo’s largest prison in the capital Kinshasa as inmates tried to break out from the overcrowded facility, authorities said.

Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya confirmed on X that there was an “an attempted escape.” Local media reported security forces killed some of those who tried to flee.

The gunfire from inside the prison started from around midnight, residents said. By Monday morning, the road leading to the prison has been cordoned off by security forces.

“Security services are on site to restore order and security (and) the population of Kinshasa is urged not to panic,” Muyaya said.

Videos purporting to be from inside the prison showed several bodies on the ground.

The Makala prison is Congo’s main penitentiary and one of the most fortified in the country. It is notorious for being overcrowded and with poor conditions for inmates. It has recorded previous jailbreaks, including in 2017 when an attack by a religious sect freed dozens.

Justice Minister Constant Mutamba called Monday’s incident a “premeditated act of sabotage” that was carried out as authorities were making efforts to decongest prisons and improve their conditions.

“Investigations are underway to identify and severely punish those who instigated these acts of sabotage. They will receive a stern response,” Mutamba said.

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE

Associated Press