Clear
60.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

A man is convicted in Malawi over a TikTok video showing a caricature of the president dancing

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Malawi President's Dance Moves

A man is convicted in Malawi over a TikTok video showing a caricature of the president dancing

Photo Icon View Photo

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — A man in Malawi was convicted of insulting President Lazarus Chakwera after posting a TikTok video that shows an animated figure with Chakwera’s face superimposed on it doing some wacky dance moves.

Sainani Nkhoma was found guilty by a court on Thursday, which said he had posted the video and insulting comments about Chakwera in a community WhatsApp group. Other members of the WhatsApp group in the central town of Mponela reported Nkhoma to the ruling Malawi Congress Party and the police and Nkhoma was arrested.

Judge Talakwanji Mndala said Nkhoma’s actions were inappropriate and his sentencing was scheduled for next week. The judge warned that the punishment could be a fine of around $3,500 or six years in prison.

Chakwera, 69, was elected president of the southern African nation in 2020 after its Constitutional Court ordered an unprecedented rerun of the 2019 presidential election. Incumbent Peter Mutharika had initially been declared the winner of the 2019 vote but the Constitutional Court said there was evidence of widespread irregularities.

After he was elected, Chakwera said: “I’m so happy I could dance all night.”

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 