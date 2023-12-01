Madagascar’s top court ratifies president’s reelection in vote boycotted by opposition

Clear
By AP News
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s top court on Friday ratified the victory of incumbent President Andry Rajoelina in last month’s election, giving him a third term as leader following a boycott of the vote by opposition candidates.

The High Constitutional Court said Rajoelina received 58.96% of votes in the first round and was reelected without the need for a runoff. The results had already been announced by Madagascar’s electoral commission but the constitution requires they are ratified by the top court.

Rajoelina, 49, first served as president of a provisional government from 2009-2014 following a political crisis and a coup in the Indian Ocean island. He won a vote in 2019.

The Nov. 16 election was marked by trouble. It was delayed for a week because of a series of anti-Rajoelina protests led by the opposition. A curfew was announced on the eve of the election after protesters torched some ballot stations.

A coalition of opposition candidates called for a boycott, although their names still appeared on ballots. Turnout was low, with only 46% of those registered casting a vote.

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

By SARAH TETAUD
Associated Press

