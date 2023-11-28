Attacks on Sierra Leone barracks and prisons were failed coup, minister says, as 13 arrested

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The attacks Sunday on Sierra Leone’s main military barracks and prisons are a failed coup attempt and have resulted in the arrest of 13 military officers, the government’s spokesman said Tuesday.

The attackers attempted to “overthrow the elected government of Sierra Leone,” Information Minister Chernor Bah said as he briefed reporters about the early-morning attack that took security forces and residents by surprise in the usually peaceful capital city of Freetown.

“Thirteen military officers are currently in custody and one other civilian … in this incident we are now calling a failed coup,” Bah said.