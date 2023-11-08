South African government minister and bodyguards robbed at gunpoint on major highway

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are on a manhunt for suspects who robbed a government minister at gunpoint and disarmed her two bodyguards of their pistols on a busy Johannesburg highway, police said Tuesday.

The robbery took place while Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga’s bodyguards were changing a punctured tire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Three gunmen allegedly appeared from bushes, ordered the bodyguards to lie on the ground before taking their firearms, and then pointed a gun at Chikunga and robbed her of some personal items.

“A manhunt has since been launched following this unprecedented incident,” police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe said.

The minister told lawmakers during a parliamentary briefing Tuesday that the ordeal had traumatized her.

“The whole experience was very traumatizing, devastating, it was bad,” Chikunga said, adding that she tried to make a call when she realized something was amiss. “But just before I could do anything they opened the door and pointed the gun at my head, and ordered me to come out.”

Chikunga and her bodyguards appear to have fallen victim to a known criminal strategy on some of the country’s major roads: Robbers place spikes on the road to puncture a car tire, and then ambush occupants of the vehicle when they emerge to fix the tire.

Police said the bodyguards were receiving the necessary support and counselling.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press