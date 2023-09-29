Clear
A small plane has crashed in Zimbabwe and authorities suspect all 6 people on board are dead

By AP News

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A small plane owned by a mining company crashed in Zimbabwe on Friday and aviation authorities said preliminary reports indicated that all six people on board were killed.

The plane belonged to Zimbabwe’s RioZim Limited, Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe director Elijah Chingosho said. It crashed near the Murowa Diamonds mine, in southwestern Zimbabwe, which is partly owned by RioZim.

Chingosho said police would provide more details of the crash, including the names of the dead, after their families had been informed.

Local media reported that the plane was a Cessna small aircraft.

RioZim was previously part of the British-Australian mining group Rio Tinto but is now wholly Zimbabwe-owned.

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

By FARAI MUTSAKA
Associated Press

