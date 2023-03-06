Partly Cloudy
Russia gives fertilizer to Malawi, seeks African support

By AP News
People collect bags of fertilizer in Lilongwe, Malawi, Monday March 6, 2023. The Russian government has donated 20,000 tons of fertilizer to Malawi as part of its efforts to garner diplomatic support from various African nations. (AP Photo/Gregory Gondwe)

LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — The Russian government has donated 20,000 tons of fertilizer to Malawi as part of its efforts to garner diplomatic support from various African nations.

Russia will give 260,000 tons of fertilizer to countries in the continent, Russian Ambassador to Malawi Nikolai Krasilnikov said at a handover ceremony Monday at the capital, Lilongwe.

He said he hopes African leaders will press for the abolition of international sanctions against Russia when they attend the second Russia-Africa summit to be held in St. Petersburg at the end of July.

Malawi’s minister of Agriculture Kawale said the fertilizer will reach 400,000 farming households and boost their agricultural production.

Also attending the event was a representative of the United Nations’ World Food Program.

Malawi voted to censure Russia at the United Nations last year for its invasion of Ukraine. More than 15 other African countries abstained from the vote.

By GREGORY GONDWE
Associated Press

