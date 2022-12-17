Clear
38.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

South Sudan police say 5 killed in confrontation near bank

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Police say at least five people were killed in a gun battle with security forces outside South Sudan’s central bank in the capital, Juba.

Spokesman Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin late Friday denied reports of a robbery attempt at the bank. He said the armed people had stolen money from a parked car near the petroleum ministry.

“Our forces followed the culprits until they were apprehended around the central bank. When they found our roadblock, they decided to fire, and our forces responded by killing five of them,” he told reporters.

He said were all South Sudanese nationals.

The central bank in a statement confirmed the incident occurred outside its premises and said calm had returned.

By DENG MACHOL
Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 