Zambian police announce discovery of bodies of 27 Ethiopians

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — The bodies of 27 men believed to be Ethiopian nationals were discovered Sunday in Zambia’s capital city, police have confirmed.

Police investigations indicate the bodies “all males aged between 20 and 38, were dumped … in Ngwerere area (of Lusaka) by unknown people,” Danny Mwale, Deputy Police Public Relations officer, said in a statement.

“They are all believed to be Ethiopian nationals,” Mwale said.

One man was still alive and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The 27 bodies have been taken to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary for formal identification and postmortems, he said.

Police and other security services are investigating, said Mwale.

By NOEL SICHALWE
Associated Press

