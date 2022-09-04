Clear
96.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Glider crashes in Dubai, killing South African pilot

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A glider crashed near a skydiving company in Dubai on Sunday and its South African pilot was killed, the country’s state-run news agency reported, just days after a similar incident.

The authorities did not specify the cause of the “amateur glider” crash, or elaborate on where exactly in the city the incident occurred. Dubai is a popular skydiving destination where parachutes can be seen daily over its skyscrapers and beaches.

Last Wednesday, a glider hurtled into the parking lot of the country’s largest mosque, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The pilot was injured. Authorities are still investigating the “technical malfunction” that led to the crash of that single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 