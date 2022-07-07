Clear
Italy seeks to bring home family whose son died in Egypt

By AP News

ROME (AP) — The Italian Foreign Ministry said Thursday it is working to quickly bring back from Egypt an Italian family whose 6-year-old son died suddenly in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and the parents ended up hospitalized.

Italian news reports said the child was believed to have suffered from a suspected case of food poisoning.

The ministry said Egyptian law enforcement and medical authorities had already opened an investigation into the July 2 death of Andrea Mirabile, and ordered an autopsy.

The ministry said the mother, Rosalia Manosperti, had been released from the international hospital in Sharm el-Sheikh, but that the father, Antonio Mirabile, remained admitted.

Egypt’s Red Sea resorts, with their all-inclusive package deals and luxury hotels, are some of the country’s major beach destinations and are popular with European tourists.

