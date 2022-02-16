Clear
Somalia says al-Shabab attack kills 5 outside capital

By AP News
A woman stands next to her destroyed home after an attack on police station of the Kahda district on Tuesday night in Mogadishu, Somalia , Wednesday , Feb ,16 ,2022. An attack by the al-Shabab extremist group on Wednesday killed five people and wounded 16 on the outskirts of Somalia's capital, police said. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab often targets Mogadishu, and the United Nations and other international observers have warned that the group would take advantage of Somalia's current election crisis to launch more attacks. Somalia's government said the early morning attack targeted police and checkpoints outside of Mogadishu. National elections have been delayed for more than a year. (.AP photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Somalia says al-Shabab attack kills 5 outside capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An attack by the al-Shabab extremist group on Wednesday killed five people and wounded 16 on the outskirts of Somalia’s capital, police said.

Somalia’s government said the early morning attack targeted police and checkpoints outside of Mogadishu.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab often targets Mogadishu, and the United Nations and other international observers have warned that the group would take advantage of Somalia’s current election crisis to launch more attacks.

National elections have been delayed for more than a year.

___

The headline and summary have been corrected to show that police report that five people have died in the attack.

