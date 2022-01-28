Clear
W. African regional bloc suspends Burkina Faso after coup

By AP News

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African neighbor states have suspended Burkina Faso in the aftermath of this week’s coup, making it the third nation in the regional bloc to be punished for a military takeover in only 18 months, officials said.

The announcement Friday from the bloc known as ECOWAS came several days after more than a dozen mutinous soldiers went on state television in Burkina Faso to announce their military takeover of the country — that’s under siege from Islamic extremist attacks.

ECOWAS had suspended neighboring Mali after a coup there in August 2020 and then took similar action against Guinea after the president was overthrown last September.

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE and SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press

