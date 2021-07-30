Mostly Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
Fires rage through the countryside in Cuglieri, near Oristano, Sardinia, Italy, early Sunday, July 25, 2021. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in many small towns in the province of Oristano, Sardinia, after raging fires burst in the areas of Montiferru and Bonarcado. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa between July 23 and July 29, 2021.

It was a week in which wildfires raged across Europe and President Joe Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visited Italy. Parents were reunited with their children after kidnappers released some abducted students from the Bethel Baptist High School in Nigeria. People staged a protest against the COVID-19 “green pass” in Italy and African health officials in Senegal raced to vaccinate the vulnerable.

The selection was curated by Rome Photo Editor Fabio Polimeni.

The Associated Press

