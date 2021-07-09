Clear
By AP News
Residents of villages watch a fire in the Larnaca mountain region on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Cyprus has asked fellow European Union member states on Saturday to help battle a huge fire in a mountainous region of the east Mediterranean island nation that has forced the evacuation of at least three villages. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JULY 2 – JULY 8, 2021

Major sporting events, from the seventh stage of the Tour de France and Roger Federer competing at Wimbledon to England and Italy celebrating reaching the finals of the Euro 2020 soccer championship, dominated the week. Other news included forest fires in Cyprus and a man self-medicating with COVIDEX in Uganda. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by chief photographer in Athens, Thanassis Stavrakis.

