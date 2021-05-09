9 hurt after balcony collapses during Malibu house party

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Nine people were hurt and four of them were hospitalized after a crowded balcony collapsed during a party at a beachside home in Malibu, authorities said.

As many as 15 adults were on the balcony overlooking the Pacific Saturday evening when it collapsed and crashed up to 15 feet (4.5 meters) to rocks below, according to witnesses and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Four people were transported to hospitals with non-critical injuries, LA County Fire Captain Ron Haralson said Sunday.

Five others who fell were evaluated at the scene and declined transport, Haralson said.

He said the accident happened during a large gathering at the house on a coastal stretch about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles.

The incident is under investigation.