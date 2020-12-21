Sunny
Egyptian tennis player banned 2 years in match-fixing case

By AP News

LONDON (AP) — Egyptian tennis player Mostafa Hatem was banned for two years on Monday as part of a match-fixing case.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said Hatem admitted to two charges, including failing to report an offer to manipulate a match. He is banned from playing in or attending any authorized tournament or event until October 2022.

A ban for a third year plus a fine of $3,000 were both deferred, the TIU said.

The 26-year-old player reached a career-high ranking of 1,556 in 2016 and has never played a match at ATP level.

