Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Curry, Oliver II carry Old Dominion over Norfolk St. 80-66

By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Malik Curry and A.J. Oliver II scored 17 points apiece as Old Dominion topped Norfolk State 80-66 on Wednesday night.

Curry hit 11 of 12 foul shots. Joe Reece added 16 points for for Old Dominion (2-1). Austin Trice had 11 points

Daryl Anderson had 17 points for the Spartans (2-1). Devante Carter added 15 points. Kyonze Chavis had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 