Witnesses say cargo plane crashes at airport in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses say a cargo plane has crashed at the international airport in Somalia’s capital.

There was s no immediate confirmation of any casualties. Photos posted from the scene show the plane’s cockpit crushed against a concrete barrier just steps from the sea.

The Somalia Civil Aviation Authority confirms the crash at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Markings on the plane indicate that it is operated by Silverstone Air in neighboring Kenya. The company cannot immediately be reached.

A spokesman for the U.N. mission in Somalia, shown in photos responding to the crash, did not immediately respond to a request for details.

The heavily fortified airport is home to diplomatic missions and serves as a hub for humanitarian flights in the Horn of Africa nation trying to rebuild from three decades of conflict.