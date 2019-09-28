Sunny
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Giuliani; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Terri Sewell, D-Ala.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

___

“Fox News Sunday” —White House senior adviser Stephen Miller; Jeffries.

