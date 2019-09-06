Sunny
96.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pompeo; former Defense Secretary James Mattis; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Mark Sanford, a former governor and congressman from South Carolina

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 