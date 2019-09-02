Sunny
Script editor for British show ’Dr. Who’ dies

By AP News

NEW YORK — Terrance Dicks, author of children’s books and a longtime script editor for the popular British TV series “Doctor Who,” has died. He was 84.

His death was announced on the “Dr. Who” series website on Monday. No cause of death was given for Dicks, who lived in north London.

He was script editor for the show from 1968 to 1974 and later adapted many “Dr. Who” episodes into books for young people.

The show’s website said Dicks was responsible for shaping key aspects of the show.

