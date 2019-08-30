Sunny
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — McAleenan; Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Pete Gaynor, acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; O’Rourke.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gaynor, Scott; AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

