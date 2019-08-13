Mostly sunny
Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 5-11

By AP News

NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 5-11. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 9.66 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.76 million.

3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.78 million.

4. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.67 million.

5. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.63 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.58 million.

7. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Monday), ABC, 4.38 million.

8. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.33 million.

9. “Bring the Funny,” NBC, 4.21 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.99 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.9 million.

12. “Beverly Hills 90210,” Fox, 3.84 million.

13. “To Tell the Truth,” ABC, 3.81 million.

14. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Tuesday), ABC, 3.58 million.

15. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 3.42 million.

16. “Dateline NBC” (Monday), NBC, 4.04 million.

17. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.57 million.

18. “Instinct,” CBS, 3.5 million.

19. “Instinct” (10 p.m. special), CBS, 3.39 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News, 3.36 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

