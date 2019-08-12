Sunny
Apple releases teaser for ’The Morning Show’

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Apple is giving a first look at its upcoming web television series that is centered on a behind-the-scenes view of early morning TV news.

The company posted a teaser Monday of “The Morning Show.” It stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell and is set to debut will debut this fall on AppleTV+.

Apple’s new original video subscription service will feature original shows, movies and documentaries without ads and will be available on demand.

