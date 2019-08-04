Sunny
Veteran 'Saturday Night Live' lighting designer dies at 96

By AP News

Veteran ’Saturday Night Live’ lighting designer dies at 96

LOS ANGELES — NBC says Emmy-winning lighting director Phil Hymes has died. He was 96.

NBC said that Hymes died of complications from cancer at a New York City hospital on July 29.

His early TV credits included “Your Hit Parade” and “The Steve Allen Show,” and he joined “Saturday Night Live” in 1976.

Hymes received an Emmy for his work on “SNL” in 2018, his last year with the NBC show. He occasionally appeared in its sketches, including in episodes hosted by Christopher Walken and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

He earned his other Emmy for 1965’s “Hallmark Hall of Fame: The Magnificent Yankee.”

Hymes grew up on Long Island, New York, and served in the Army in World War II in both the European and Pacific theaters.

His survivors include his three children.

