Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; former Vice President Al Gore.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Booker, Kudlow; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

