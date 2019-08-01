Clear
Chuck Lorre brings his take on immigrant life to TV

By AP News

Chuck Lorre brings his take on immigrant life to TV

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Chuck Lorre is bringing his take on immigrant life in America to CBS, and claims it has nothing to do with President Donald Trump’s hardline stance on the crisis at the southern U.S. border.

The creator of such hits as “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” told a TV critics meeting Thursday that “Bob Hearts Abishola” is about the greatness of first-generation immigrants and the hard work and focus they bring to their new lives in America.

Lorre pulled a yellow baseball cap with the letters IMAG out of a plastic bag, explaining it stood for Immigrants Make America Great.

He says the show is about people he’s known who have come to America.

The show co-starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku (fola-ke-olo-wo-foy-e-ku), debuts Sept. 23.

