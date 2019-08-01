Clear
65.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos divvy up Amazon stake after divorce

By AP News

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos divvy up Amazon stake after divorce

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos have completed their divorce and are divvying up their stake in Amazon, leaving both with a piece of the online shopping giant worth billions.

In government filings late Wednesday, Amazon disclosed that Jeff Bezos’ stake in the company was cut to about 12%, from 16% after completing his divorce and selling nearly $2 billion worth of stock. His current stake is worth nearly $110 billion. He remains the company’s largest shareholder.

MacKenzie Bezos now has a 4% stake in Amazon worth more than $37 billion. She announced in May that she planned to give away at least half her fortune to charity.

Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 