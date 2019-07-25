Sunny
Mueller hearing reaches just under 13 million viewers

NEW YORK — Nearly 13 million people watched former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before two House committees on the three biggest broadcast and cable news networks.

The Nielsen company says Mueller’s audience on Wednesday was smaller than it was for well-publicized hearings involving three other Trump-era figures: former FBI director James Comey, Trump attorney Michael Cohen and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The midsummer timing may have held down viewership for the Mueller hearings. It also wasn’t very dramatic TV, with Mueller often giving one-word replies or not answering questions from lawmakers.

Fox News Channel, with 3.03 million viewers, topped all the networks.

