Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Colin Allred, D-Texas, Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., Max Rose, D-N.Y., and Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Karen Bass, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.