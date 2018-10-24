Veteran NBC producer Jim Bell joins Jimmy Fallon’s ’Tonight’

Veteran NBC sports and news producer Jim Bell is the… Enlarge

LOS ANGELES — Veteran NBC sports and news producer Jim Bell is the new producer in charge of “The Tonight Show.”

NBC said Wednesday that Bell is starting immediately with the late-night show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Bell’s wide-ranging career at NBC includes producing the “Today” morning show and creating its fourth hour.

He worked on 12 Olympic Games and last year was promoted to president of NBC Olympics Production & Programming.

Bell’s addition to “Tonight” follows the exit of longtime Fallon producer Mike DiCenzo, who tweeted Monday he was leaving after a “dream” decade in late-night.

Katie Hockmeyer and Gerard Bradford will retain their producing duties on “Tonight,” NBC said.

NBC said Bell will be the showrunner, a term used for the producer overseeing a program, as well as executive in charge.