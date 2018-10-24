Quantcast
ABC tries for a head start over rivals on midterm coverage

Posted on 10/24/2018 by AP News

NEW YORK — ABC News says it is getting a one-hour jump on its rivals covering midterm election-night results.

The network will start at 8 p.m. Eastern time with George Stephanopoulos as anchor on Nov. 6. Both CBS and NBC News previously said continuous coverage would begin at 9 p.m.

ABC News President James Goldston said Wednesday the network is treating it like a presidential election year. By contrast four years ago for the midterm election in President Barack Obama’s final term, ABC set aside only an hour of coverage.

ABC is also giving a big role on election night to probabilities expert Nate Silver.

