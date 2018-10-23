Megyn Kelly apologizes for suggesting blackface OK

NEW YORK — Megyn Kelly is apologizing to her NBC News colleagues for questioning why dressing up in blackface for a Halloween costume is wrong.

She faced a swift backlash for her morning show segment on Tuesday and wrote later that she realized that such behavior is wrong. She says she’s never been a “PC” kind of person, but does understand that she needs to be more sensitive on issues of race and ethnicity.

Kelly had said on her show that when she was a kid dressing up in blackface was OK as long as you were impersonating a character.

She questioned why it had been considered racist when a television character darkened her skin for a Diana Ross costume, referring to a “The Real Housewives of New York” member.