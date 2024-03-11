Cloudy
Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant, revealing baby bump at Oscars

By AP News
Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant, revealing baby bump at Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Hudgens opened the Oscars red carpet pre-show with news of her own: She’s expecting.

The 35-year-old actor-singer turned to the side, revealing a baby bump under her strapless, long-sleeved black gown on Sunday night.

During the 30-minute show she hosted on ABC, Hudgens accepted congratulations from various celebrities on the impending birth of her first child.

A publicist for Hudgens didn’t immediately respond to an email request for comment.

In December, Hudgens married Cole Tucker, a shortstop who signed with the Seattle Mariners in the offseason and is likely headed to the minor leagues when the season begins later this month.

Hudgens rose to fame as part of the “High School Musical” movie series.

