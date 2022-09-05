Clear
94.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Head of Polish state TV dismissed, for 3rd time in 7 years

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s state-run TVP, whom critics accuse of having turned the broadcaster into a mouthpiece for the government, was unexpectedly dismissed Monday.

Jacek Kurski confirmed on Twitter that he was leaving TVP, saying it is a decision by his “political environment.” The decision came from the state-run National Media Council.

It’s the third time in his seven years in office that Kurski, 56, has been dismissed by the same government, led by the right-wing Law and Justice party. He was rehired twice.

During his tenure, TVP championed the Catholic and family values that the government promotes, and has been accused of taking a stance against Poland’s liberal, pro-European Union opposition parties.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 