Clear
98.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of July 25

Sponsored by:
By AP News

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.47 million.

2. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 6.04 million.

3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.53 million.

4. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.07 million.

5. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.01 million.

6. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.96 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.77 million.

8. “FBI,” CBS, 2.58 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.55 million.

10. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.49 million.

11. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.39 million.

12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.29 million.

13. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.19 million.

14. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.17 million.

15. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 3.15 million.

16. “Generation Gap,” ABC, 3.09 million.

17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.09 million.

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.03 million.

19. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 3.02 million.

20. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC, 3.02 million.

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 