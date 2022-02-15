BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10
App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
9. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta
2. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
4. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd
8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
3. Minecraft, Mojang
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC
8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC
10. FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd
2. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC
3. Disney+, Disney
4. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
5. Theme Park Fun 3D!, Alictus
6. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta
7. Grab Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
8. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
By The Associated Press