Fox World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from 2020 record low

By AP News
Houston Astros Jose Altuve, right, is high-fived by Yordan Alvarez after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Alex Bregman in the bottom of the first inning during Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Houston’s 7-2 win over Atlanta in World Series Game 2 drew 10,539,000 viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming apps.

Wednesday night’s game averaged a 5.8 rating, 14 share and 10,280,000 viewers on Fox, up 13% from 9,105,000 for Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game last year, which set a record low for the World Series.

Game 2 drew 186,741 streams, Fox said Thursday.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

