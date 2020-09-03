Mostly sunny
Staying with Barcelona not completely ruled out by Messi

By AP News
A poster with the face of Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi is displayed at a F.C. Barcelona store in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Barcelona is banking on a face-to-face meeting with Lionel Messi to try to convince him to stay. Talks with Messi’s father-agent are expected this week in Barcelona but the club also hopes to sit down with the player himself. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Staying with Barcelona may be an option for Lionel Messi after all. Messi’s father-agent did not dismiss the possibility of his son reconsidering his decision to leave a day after the Spanish club reaffirmed its position not to facilitate a transfer. Jorge Messi left the prospect open after being briefly questioned by the Cuatro television channel on whether he was considering the possibility of Messi staying for now and leaving for free next year. The affirmation came a day after there was no agreement in the first meeting between Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

