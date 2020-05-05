Sunny
81.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Selena Gomez cooks up summer series for upcoming HBO Max

By AP News

Selena Gomez cooks up summer series for upcoming HBO Max

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES — Selena Gomez will put her quarantine cooking skills on display in a 10-episode series for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

The actress and singer, who said she’s been spending more time in the kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic, also is an executive producer for the untitled project, HBO Max said Tuesday.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef,” Gomez said in a statement. “I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”

She will be joined remotely in each episode by a different master chef to cook and chat about kitchen tips. Food charities will be highlighted by the show, HBO Max said.

WarnerMedia’s new streaming service is scheduled to debut May 27, with Gomez’s series set to air this summer. A release date wasn’t announced.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 