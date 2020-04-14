Sunny
By AP News

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he’s frustrated at his TV role

NEW YORK — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo revealed on his SiriusXM show that he’s feeling frustration in his job, saying he doesn’t “value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.”

Cuomo said Monday on “Let’s Get After It” that he’s tired of some things that go along with being a TV host. That includes interviewing disingenuous politicians — “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.”

A representative for Cuomo at CNN did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” said Cuomo, who has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been broadcasting from his basement while in self-quarantine.

Cuomo also took aim at President Donald Trump.

The TV personality said he doesn’t want to spend his time “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

Cuomo lamented that his profession doesn’t allow him to tell his critics to “go to hell.”

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” he said.

