Clear
45.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Beatles album cover photographer Robert Freeman dies at 82

By AP News

LONDON — Photographer Robert Freeman, who helped define the image of The Beatles with some of the band’s best-known album covers, has died aged 82.

A statement on The Beatles website announced Freeman’s death Friday but didn’t give a cause.

A former photojournalist, Freeman shot the black-and-white cover for the 1963 album “With The Beatles,” picturing the Fab Four’s faces in part-shadow. He also photographed the covers of “Beatles For Sale,” ”Help!” and “Rubber Soul.”

Paul McCartney said Freeman was “imaginative and a true original thinker.” McCartney said in a blog post that Freeman “was one of our favorite photographers during the Beatles years who came up with some of our most iconic album covers.”

Ringo Starr tweeted: “God bless Robert Freeman peace and love to all his family.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 