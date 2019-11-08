Sunny
79.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

John Legend lends support as Florida felons get vote rights

By AP News

MIAMI — Singer John Legend was on hand to lend support as 18 former felons were granted the right to vote in what Miami officials say is a simple and streamlined process.

The ceremony Friday in a Miami-Dade County courtroom was meant to show that ex-felons can regain their voting rights, even if the state Legislature enacted a law requiring them to pay any fees, fines and restitution first.

Florida voters enacted constitutional Amendment 4 last year aimed at allowing about 1.4 million ex-felons to vote.

Legend says he backs efforts to allow former felons to fully regain their place in society. Legend held a fundraiser Thursday night for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which is mounting a statewide effort to help former prisoners obtain the right to vote.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 